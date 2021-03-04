Halal, Haram conundrum





Once when he was asked to say whether he was a Muslim or non-Muslim, a famous nineteenth century Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Asadullah Baig Khan Ghalib, popularly known as Mirza Ghalib replied wittily that he was a half Muslim and half non-Muslim. He further explained that he did not eat pork which was haram or forbidden in Islam and therefore was a true Muslim. Equally, he drank alcohol which was haram or forbidden in Islam and as such he was a non-Muslim in that consideration.







Although pronounced haram in Islam, alcohol is one of the most useful chemicals known to men. 'It is a compound of carbon, hydrogen and oxygen which can be combined together in many different ways. There are many different kind of alcohol, the commonest being called ethyl alcohol, spirit of wine or just alcohol.' Alcohol in the form of spirit of wine was most favourite to Mirza Ghalib cantering on which he wrote many popular and mind-boggling couplets which still remain as source of inspiration for those connoisseur of alcohol who seat on the Bar Counter of elite clubs in the city to relish the taste of alcohol in different hues and flavour to their hearts content without being transformed, or baptized unlike Ghalib, into non-Muslim and be imbibed in the melody of Ghalib's ghazals at the time of irrelevance when darkness thickens amid dimming light of Bar.







Any forbidden things for eating and drinking which are referred as haram in Islam and accordingly such teachings are strictly followed by practicing conservative Muslims around the world. 'Haram is that for which the one who does it will be punished and the one who abstains from it will be rewarded, if the reason for his abstinence is following the prohibition of Allah. The halal is that in which there is no sin in doing it and no sin in not doing it, but if a person intends to enhance his obedience to Allah by doing it, and then he will be rewarded for his intention. There are people who make halal some of that which Allah has permitted.'





In Europe, America or elsewhere in the world, we often come across halal food shops selling products particularly halal food as prescribed by Islam. According to Islamic code of conduct guiding the principle of halal food, any designated living animal like cow, buffalo, sheep or birds like, chicken, duck etc are to be slaughtered by slitting their throats by knives for letting blood draining out after uttering 'Bismillah', 'Allahoo Akbar' Muslims having unflinching faith in the injunctions of Islam, strictly adhering to the principle of Islamic food code, rush to the halal meat shops for meeting their gastronomical needs. Equally, with different faith than that of Islamic faith, Jews are also connoisseur of halal food, of course, by their own religious food code, available in shops separately run by the Jews community. Christians, liberal Muslims or even liberal Jews and other with different religious faith are least bothered about halal and haram riddle and meet their needs of meat, poultry etc after buying them from super market.





Halal and haram conundrum has been so far confined in food and drink not bothering so much about drugs and medicines, cosmetics and toiletries. But a new wave of halal and haram euphoria is conspicuously seen these days with regard to cosmetics and toiletries. TV commercials are now frequently flushing about halal cosmetics and toiletries free from alcohol and other essence forbidden in Islam as a bid to effective marketing drive of rising corporate competition. Clergyman and people deeply motivated by TV. commercials, no matter how seriously they are abided and guided by true teachings and injunctions of Islam, are jumping over to fetch the alcohol-free cosmetics and toiletries of their choices for branding themselves of more Islamic then their other fellow Muslim compatriots of liberal mind-set arguably making no difference between alcohol-free and non-alcohol free products. Based on all tentacles of rumours spreading like wildfire, clergyman with obtuse mind in Indonesia recently raised the questions that Covid-19 vaccines contain essence from pork and alcohol and as such Muslims should avoid to take such vaccines against the deadly coronavirus which has already claimed costly human life in millions globally.







Vile rumours has travelled fast to the shores of few other Muslim countries which equally did not take much time to reach the shores of Bangladesh----a Muslim majority secular country where Islamist fanaticism preached and perpetrated by anti-establishment elements wearing vile political face under political banner play rampant to misguide the gullible people. Having unfolded the trick concealed under the sleeve of those unscrupulous people, Bangladeshi people rejected the fake news of Covid-19 vaccines said to be containing such essence or chemicals and physical properties that is haram or forbidden in Islam and, of late, rushing over to get themselves inoculated by the shots of vaccine like people in other countries. So far knowledge goes religion of Islam never says that for saving life one can abstain from taking any drugs or vaccines which even contain alcohol or any other essence forbidden in Islam by wholesale proportion.







Illiterate or half-educated clergyman loaded with the evil spirit of fanatic ideas of the pre-Islamic days of absurdity deeply ingrained in their psyche have always louder voices against use of alcohol in drugs and medicines which save human life, but stealthily take such drugs and medicines when they fall sick forgetting about their uttering such abrasive sermons and rhetoric moments ago. This demeanour of double standard is nothing but the crudest form of hypocrisy which is equally forbidden in true teachings of Islam. There are hundreds and thousands of other haram or forbidden things like lies, deceit, fraud, adultery bribery, grabbing others' property and wealth, having illicit relation with others wives, corruption, murder that humans are constantly going through against which clergyman are seldom seen raising their loud voices to protect the sanctity of religious faith calling for serving the humanity.







Therefore, it is more fit & proper to preach and practice religion with the true spirit of religion calling for serving the humanity without being trapped in the maze of halal and haram cantering on alcohol, pork, beef etc and on other flimsy grounds where mankind having already set its foot on lunar surface fifty two years ago and now looking forward to set foot on planet Mars in the days to come which is not very far from now. Further, wonders of present space-science splendours suggest that men-made-space rover Perseverance is now already on the surface of planet Mars and sending images of Martian surface together with sound of Martian wind and whiz. Moreover, space robots voyager-I and voyager-II are now more than 22 billion and 18 billion kilometre away, in deep space respectively from planet earth, trudging further away at speed of 17 kilometre per second and 15 KPS respectively with never ending mission of exploring space created by Allah 13.7 billion years ago proclaiming 'Koon Faiya Koon' (Be, and it is) from singularity which refers to a point in space-time at which the space-time curvature becomes infinite.





It is the proven fact that religion of Islam is more scientifically oriented in its spirit and content than any other practicing religions in the world. Further in-depth studies and researches are needed to solve the halal, haram conundrum, based on true teachings of Islam carefully blended with scientific reasoning.



The writer is a former civil servant.

