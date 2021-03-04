Worldwide waffling





There is strong support for reopening society and the economy as soon as possible, according to the latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll, with only a minority favoring a long lockdown until the virus has been eliminated.





The poll also shows that the zero-Covid approach is not endorsed by a large majority of respondents, who say they want things to get back to normal once the elderly and vulnerable have been vaccinated.Today's findings also show there is widespread willingness to take the vaccine with 80 per cent saying they would take it tomorrow, and just 14 per cent saying they would not. Three per cent said they had already received it.





A U.S. federal court has ordered North Korea to pay $2.3 billion in damages to the crew and family of the spy ship USS Pueblo, who were tortured and mistreated for 11 months in 1968 after being captured by the North Korean navy.







The Washington federal court said that the surviving members of the crew and families of those now dead are owed compensatory damages for confinement and suffering of $1.15 billion and doubled that for punitive damages against Pyongyang.It said many of the 83-strong crew, one of whom was killed by the North Koreans when they seized the Pueblo on January 23, 1968, were mentally and physically abused during their captivity.









CONSERVATIVE GROUPS ZERO IN on President Biden's pick for a high-ranking Justice Department post after largely declining to fight over Judge Merrick Garland's nomination to be attorney general. The Judicial Crisis Network and former Reagan Attorney General Edwin Meese's Conservative Action Project, along with a growing group of Republican state attorneys general, want to sink Vanita Gupta's nomination to be associate attorney general. The No. 3 job at Justice comes with a major policy portfolio focused especially on federal and local law enforcement.



and conservatives are aiming to highlight Gupta's past supportive comments for reducing some police funding and redirecting it to other services in underserved communities.The groups say those positions constitute support for defunding the police, a partisan lightning rod that Biden has repeatedly said he doesn't support.











Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife, choreographer Dhanashree Verma are having the time of their life in Maldives. The power couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020. Dhanashree and Yuzvendra took to Instagram stories to share their vacation pictures. One of the pictures capture the newlyweds' date night.







Yuzvendra posted Dhanashree's picture and wrote, "Date night". In another photo, the duo can be seen standing at the beach looking at the sea. Meanwhile, Dhanashree has collaborated with singer-actor Jassie Gill for a new song. They made the announcement through their own version of 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' trend. In the video, Dhanashree says, "Ye main hun, Ye Jassiehai" and then Jassie continues, "Auryahapehumari shooting ho rahihai."















