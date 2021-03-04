Field Day held, light trap set up in Nakla

Nakla Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Paresh Chandra Dash addresses 'Farmers Field Day' at South Nakla village in Nakla on Tuesday. -AA



A 'Farmers Field Day' of Exhibition implemented BINA mustard-4 with the funding of revenue sector for the financial year 2020-21 was held on Tuesday. A light trap has also been set at South Nakla village, under Nakla union in Nakla upazila of Sherpur in the evening. The field day and light trap program organized by the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) of Nakla. Upazila Agriculture Officer Krishibid Paresh Chandra Dash was present as the chief guest.







Agriculturist Ruksana Nasrin additional agriculture officer, agriculturist Sheikh Fazlul Hoque Moni agriculture extension officer, Fakir Mohammad Moazzem Hossain sub assistant plant production officer, sub assistant agriculture officer Sujon Debnath and Rezaul Karim, more than hundreds of local farmers were present on the field day. UAO Krishibid Paresh Chandra Dash said, "The target for mustard cultivation was set at 1,675 hectares of land in the upazila this season. But interest of the farmers and the government incentives among the farmers, the achievement has increased from 175 hectares of land."







He further said, as a result, he has listed 1,850 hectares of land in upazila. The farmers are smiling as the mustard yield is high production and good price, he added. He also said DAE officers introduced new techniques for crop harvesting and urged farmers to use scientific methods.









---Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur

