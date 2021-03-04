'30 million people will get vaccine for free'

Awami League lawmaker Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury addresses an inauguration ceremony of school building in Kadipur union of Shibchar on Wednesday. -AA



Awami League lawmaker and chief whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said, thirty million people of the country will get corona vaccine for free. He said, "Bangladesh has set a unique example in preventing corona under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Many developed countries can't start providing corona vaccine to the people. But Bangladesh has started vaccination for free. Three crore people will be given corona vaccine which will cost Tk 11.00 crores."





The chief whip made these remarks on Wednesday while inaugurating a school building in Kadipur union of Shibchar. He said, "Ziaur Rahman has reestablished liberation war criminal and anti-liberation forces after killing Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."





He said, "Ziaur Rahman freed all war criminals from the jail and established them in the politics."Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury further said, "Within 6 years of independence, an anti nationlist was made prime minister of the country. Hussain Mohammad Ershad also established anti-independence forces in the country."





Later, the chief whip exchanged his views with students of Mushi Kadipur High School. Among others, Zilla Parishad Chairman Munir Chowdhury, Poura Mayor Awlad Hossain Khan, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Asaduzzaman, Upazila Awami League President Shahjahan Mollah and General Secretary Dr Md Selim were present on the occasion.











---Shibachar

