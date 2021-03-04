Discussion on climate-related migration held in Naogaon



A discussion meeting on climate-related migration was held at circuit house auditorium in Naogaon on Wednesday. The meeting financed by Action Aid was organized by Barendra Development Organization (BDO).The program was presided over by BDO working committee president Md Sadekur Rahman while Naogaon Deputy Commissioner Md Harun-Or-Rashid was present at the program as the chief guest.





Directorate of Social Services (DSS) Deputy Director, Nur Muhammad, former Member of Parliament Ohidur Rahman, retired Professor Md Shariful Islam Khan were present as special guests. Among others, BDO Executive Director Aktar Hosain, Naogaon Press Club President Bishwajit Sarker Moni along with social dignitaries and media persons also addressed the meeting.







In the meeting, the speakers urged to the government to take steps to prevent the adverse reaction to climate change and assist the poor section to make them sefl-reliant in order to stop migration.Some 70 people attended the meeting from Naogaon Zilla Sadar, Sapahar upazila and Niamotpur upazila.











---Naogaon





