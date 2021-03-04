Disha wishes Tiger on his birthday calls him 'the casanova'



Tiger Shroff turned a year on Monday and the actor kickstarted the celebrations with a pre-birthday bash on Monday. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with heartfelt wishes from the fans and Bollywood stars for the birthday boy. The latest one to join the social bandwagon is Tiger's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani. Taking to her Instagram story, the 'Malang' actress shared a picture of Tiger from his Maldives trip to birthday wish him.







She further called him "the Casanova" inspired by Tiger's latest song and wrote, "happy b'day "the Casanova". In the background, the actor's hit song can be heard playi. On the work front, Disha is currently shooting for 'Ek Villain Returns'. She will be next seen in 'Radhe' co-starring Salman Khan. On the other hand, Tiger will next be seen in 'Ganpath: Part 1', 'Baaghi 4' and 'Heropanti 2'.

