Saiee Manjrekar calls her mentor Salman Khan best



Back in 2019, Saiee Manjrekar made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's production venture Dabangg 3. The actress is grateful towards the actor for being her support system and for giving her a launchpad, which has been a popular franchise in Bollywood.





Though Saiee has stemmed out with her projects, she says that she is very much in touch with her mentor Salman and also reaches out to him for his suggestions and opinions. She says, "I am very much in touch with him. He is someone who's very important in my life.





I am glad that he showed trust in me, gave me the opportunity to be where I am today. I always take his opinions into consideration and always talk with him for inputs. Whenever I am offered a project, I reach out to him." The actor has been family friends with Saiee's as he's worked with her father Mahesh Manjrekar multiple times. In fact, Salman is a part of Mahesh's next directorial venture Antim: The Final Truth.





