I'm thrilled to return to a Hindi film set after five years



On March 5, Nimrat Kaur will be breaking her five-year-spell of being away from Hindi films. The Lunchbox actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Airlift (2016), will be joining the cast of Dasvi, also starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam, in Agra. In the five years when she was missing from the big screen, Nimrat worked on two international and one homegrown series.







Abhishek has already started shooting at the Agra Central Jail with Yami for the film, and Nimrat will join the team on Friday for the first schedule. "Right now, I am sleepless with excitement, nervousness and anxiety. I am thrilled to return on a Hindi-film set after five years. The film is a departure from what I have done so far. It was a no-brainer to say yes to something that I have never done before.







As an audience, I would love to watch this story unfold on the big screen. It's an incredible space to explore at this point and I have never gone this far in my headspace and attempted something so unique. The roles in the past had their own challenges and Dasvi poses a whole new lot of challenges, which just made me want to do this role. Yes, people want to repeat you in a similar sort of space because they think it works well with you.







That's stereotyping, which I feel is a compliment in an unwanted wrapper. It becomes tough to break that mould," says Nimrat, as she gets packing her bags and making last-minute notes about her character. It's her first outing with Abhishek, someone she has known socially. Ask her if they have done any reading sessions or prep work together on this film, and she says, "No! We haven't even met over this project. He's been very busy. I think all the planning on the work front will happen spontaneously on the set.



We have not exchanged notes, but I do know that he comes with a cool sense of humour. He has funny stories. I've loved a lot of his films. I am looking forward to working with him and having a great time on this project. He's a thorough gentleman with a varied body of work." Yami and Nimrat will also be sharing screen space together for the first time.







Usually, with two leading ladies in a film, talk often revolves around who gets the bigger share of screen time. Bring this up and Nimrat laughs it off, saying, "We need to grow out of this. Look what happened in the last one year. Let's just be happy and work together and make a great film instead. These things don't have a space in our lives anymore. If anything, I am looking forward to learning a few things from Yami and Abhishek, who have both acted in more films than me."





