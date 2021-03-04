Jaya shares teaser of Alatchokro



Noted actress Jaya Ahsan recently shared the poster and teaser of her new movie titled Alatchokro on her official Facebook account. Produced by Rahima Begum and directed by Habibur Rahman, Alatchokro is a government-grant movie based on the Liberation War and the first 3D film to be released in Bengali language.





Jaya captioned the teaser saying, "In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of our Independence, we have made this 3D film based on Ahmed Sofa's novel against the backdrop of the liberation war. Alatchokro releasing in theatres on March 19."







The 1985 novel depicts the love story between Bangladeshi writer Daniel and his ailing lover Tayeba who suffers from cancer. The film will showcase the undying affection between Daniel and Tayeba and how the trauma of the 1971 Liberation War creates a whirlwind of emotions between the lovers.







The film starring Jaya Ahsan as Tayeba and Ahmed Rubel as Daniel was shot in 3D technology in partnership with Skywork Studios from Mumbai. Due to her busy schedule, Jaya Ahsan completed the shoot for her entire role at one go. The rest of the cast includes veteran actor Mamunur Rashid, Azad Abul Kalam, Shilpi Sarkar Apu, Shafiul Alam Babu, Nusrat Jahan and Syed Musharraf.





Ahmed Sofa was a radiant star in the history of Bangladesh literature with more than 30 published books. His pen masterfully created hundreds of stories, songs, novels, poems, essays, history and travelogue. His famous novel Alatchokro is an autobiographical novel that depicts the struggles of refugee intellectuals during the Liberation War.





