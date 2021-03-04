IBCCI leaders greet Indian High Commissioner

Members of the India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IBCCI) greet Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami on Wednesday. Matlub Ahmed and Shoeb Chowdhury, president and vice president respectively of the IBCCI were present among others du



A delegation of India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (IBCCI) on Wednesday held talks with the Indian envoy in Dhaka and stressed on further easing investment obstacles to boost economic ties.They discussed on finding new avenues in trade and commerce to back government efforts to strengthen the economy, hurt by COVID-19 pandemic.







High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami welcomed the delegation and assured them of taking steps to further boost ties between the entrepreneurs of the two countries.The delegation included among others the IBCCI President Matlub Ahmed and Vice-President Shoeb Chowdhury.

