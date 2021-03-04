2,260 more Rohingyas land in Bhasan Char



As many as 2,260 more Rohingyas on Wednesday reached Bhasan Char from Chattogram city's Patenga boat club in the seventh batch under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy.The ill-fated people, who were forcibly displaced from their motherland Rakhine state, Myanmar, arrived at Bhasan Char 15 days after the 6th batch of them reached there as a part of their relocation process.





They reached Patenga from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Balukhali camp and left for Bhasan Char with the help of six naval ships around 10:20 am yesterday after an overnight stay at a makeshift transit camp of BAF Shaheen College.





The first group of 1,642 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char on December 4, the second batch of 1,804 Rohingyas on December 29, in 2020 and the 3rd batch of 1,778 Rohingyas on January 29, fourth batch 1,464 Rohingya on January 30 and 5th batch 2010 Rohingya reached on February 15 and 1,021 Rohingya reached on February 16 at Bhasan Char under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy.









---Golam Mostofa, CTG

