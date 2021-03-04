LDC graduation to create more opportunities: Kamal



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has said that Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC status would create more opportunities for the country while its economy would be further strengthened day by day.He said, "There will be no such problem for us after the graduation from the LDC, rather much more opportunities will be created for us. All countries like us were benefitted from graduation."







Mustafa Kamal said this while replying to a volley of questions virtually from reporters after chairing two separate meetings on the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs and the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP).





The recommendation for graduation came at the CDP's triennial review on the LDC category in the early hours of last Saturday, as the country had met all three criteria in the last three years.Now the CDP recommendation needs to be approved by the UN Economic and Social Council, and then it will be placed before the UN General Assembly for getting the final nod as a non-LDC country.

