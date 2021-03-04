Indian FM's visit: Observers eye further boost in ties



Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar's Dhaka visit is set to review bilateral ties and focus on regional and international developments, including the situation in Myanmar following the February 1 coup which is linked to the repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their homes in Rakhine state. Observers hoped that Jaishanker's Dhaka visit will likely create an opportunity to discuss many unsolved issues between the two neighboring countries including the sharing of water of the Teesta river during official talks with his counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen.







Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to reach Dhaka today on an official visit mainly to prepare ground for the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but during which the two sides will get an opportunity to take stock of progress in bilateral ties.New Delhi has said it will work to help in the early repatriation of the Rohingyas who are sheltered in camps and in Bhashanchar island in Bangladesh since 2017.







The Indian foreign minister is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his counterpart Dr. AK Abdul Momen and is expected to brief the media at state guest house Padma today.This visit of Jaishankar to Bangladesh follows the virtual summit held between the leaders of the South Asian countries on 17 December last year.







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bangladesh later this month to join the celebrations marking Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and 50 years of the country's independence as well as establishment of diplomatic relations.This will be his first foreign visit since the Covid-19 outbreak. Earlier, Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Dhaka in March last year, but the trip was called off because of the pandemic.

Gr/nq/#







Leave Your Comments