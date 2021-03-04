Published:  03:30 AM, 04 March 2021

H T Imam passes away aged 82

President, PM mourn

H T Imam passes away aged 82

Prime Minister's political advisor and Awami League advisory council member H T Imam has passed away.He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka at 1 am today. He was 82.Prime Minister's special assistant and Awami League office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua told media.

H T Imam was suffering from old age complications, including kidney problems, and undergoing treatment at the CMH for two weeks.President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock at the demise of H T Imam.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Frontpage

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »