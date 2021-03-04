Seasoned bureaucrat Moinuddin new ACC boss



The government on Wednesday named former agriculture secretary Moinuddin Abdullah as the new boss of the important Anti-Corruption Commission. The Cabinet Division said he will replace Iqbal Mahmud, whose term will end on March 13.





Moinuddin Abdullah retired as a senior secretary of the agriculture ministry in August 2018 and worked as the managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) the following year.Known as one of the most honest bureaucrats, his long career includes positions in the ministry of housing and public works and the ministry of industries and the Prime Minister's Office.





Sources close to Moinuddin Abdullah told The Asian Age that the new ACC boss faced tough times as a civil servant during the 2001-2206 BNP-Jamaat alliance rule for his commitment to the spirit of the liberation war.





His appointment comes at a time when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has taken a zero-tolerance stand against graft.The new ACC chairman will enjoy the rank, salary and allowances equivalent to a judge of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division.Born in Cumilla in 1959, Moinuddin obtained his honours and master's degrees from Dhaka University's department of soil science and joined public administration in 1983.

Leave Your Comments