'Repeal Digital Security Act by Mar 26'

Leaders and activists of different political parties demonstrate in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday demanding repeal of Digital Security Act. -AA



Demonstrators protesting for Mushtaq Ahmed have demanded that the Digital Security Act be repealed by Mar 26 following the writer's death in jail pending trial after he was arrested on charges pressed under the law.Nagorik Somaj, a platform of different organisations led by Zafrullah Chowdhury, trustee of the Gonoshasthaya Kendra, raised the demand on Wednesday and called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to consider it.





Led by Zafrullah in a wheelchair, the protesters marched towards the Prime Minister's Office from the National Press Club. On being stopped by the police near Hotel InterContinental, the protesters staged a rally there, reports bdnews24.com.





Zonayed Saki, the chief convener of Ganasanghati Andolan, said they would organise fresh protests if the demand is not met by the time. "We have just one demand today - the Digital Security Act has to be scrapped. There is no need to amend it because we don't want any refinement. We want it to be repealed," Zafrullah said.

