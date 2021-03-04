Coronavirus situation under control: PM

Newly-appointed Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer pays a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Wednesday. -Agency



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the situation stoked by the coronavirus pandemic is now under control in Bangladesh.She was talking to newly-appointed High Commissioner of Australia to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer when he paid a courtesy call on her at her official residence Ganabhaban in the capital on Wednesday.





Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the media after the meeting.Sheikh Hasina said that they have brought the Covid-19 situation under control by engaging all the government agencies such as the local administration, armed forces, police and BGB, and leaders and workers of her party - Awami League - alongside taking other timely measures.





Jeremy Bruer appreciated Bangladesh's success in controlling the Covid-19 situation. "Bangladesh is ahead of Australia regarding vaccination," PM's Press Secretary quoted the Australian High Commissioner as saying. The envoy informed the Prime Minister that he along with other foreign diplomats took the first dose of vaccine in Dhaka.





The Prime Minister once again sought cooperation from the international community to take effective measures to resolve the Rohingya crisis permanently. She said, "We are continuing talks with Myanmar regarding repatriation of Rohingyas,"





Sheikh Hasina recalled Australia's contribution to the Liberation War and said that Australia was one of the first nations to recognise Bangladesh's War of Independence in 1971.The Australian envoy expressed his eagerness to take part in the Bay cruise with their ships marking the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh and Birth Centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





Bruer informed the Prime Minister that the Australian cricket team will visit Bangladesh this year to play T20 series and appreciated Bangladesh's cricket.The premier said that Bangladesh has got cooperation from Australia for development of its cricket.PM's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus was present during the meeting.









Leave Your Comments