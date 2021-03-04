Jaishankar lands in Dhaka









S Jaishankar, the external affairs minister of India, has arrived in Dhaka to prepare the ground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.





A special flight carrying the minister reached the Bangabandhu Air Base in Dhaka at 10 am on Thursday. He was greeted by his counterpart AK Abdul Momen upon arrival.





The two ministers will hold a bilateral meeting at the state guest house Padma at 12:15 pm. Jaishankar is also scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon.

He will later attend a function at Bharat Bhavan at 5 pm and leave Dhaka afterwards.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam told the media on Wednesday that the two sides will discuss ways to take their partnership, especially in connectivity, forward beside the celebration.





India has recently allowed Bangladesh’s transports to travel to Bhutan and Nepal directly. “It’s a big achievement for us,” Shahriar said.

India and Bangladesh will also discuss cooperation to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, among other issues.





