ICT State Minister mourns death of HT Imam

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Thursday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s political affairs adviser and advisory council member of Bangladesh Awami League HT Imam.

The veteran Awami League leader breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital at 1.15am Thursday.

In a condolence message, the State Minister said, “HT Imam responded to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahmanin 1971 and resigned from the alluring job in the Pakistan Civil Service and played a significant role during the Liberation War. After the independence of the country, he worked tirelessly to implement the ideals of Bangabandhu.”

He added that HT Imam played an important role in defending the country's democracy as the convener of the election steering committee ofthe 14-party alliance led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Later, Palak prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

