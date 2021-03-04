HT Imam to be laid to eternal rest at Banani graveyard









Prime Minister’s Political Adviser HT Imam, who breathed his last in the early hours of today at the age of 82, will be laid to eternal rest with state honor at the Banani Graveyard in the city after Asr prayers.





Awami League (AL) Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua disclosed the funeral and burial plans of HT Imam by posting a status on his verified facebook page around 8:30am.





“The body of Honorable Prime Minister’s political affairs adviser HT Imam will be taken to Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj by a helicopter at 9.30am

while his first namaz-e-janaza will be held at Ullapara Akbar Ali Government College ground there at 11 am,” he wrote.





Then the body will be brought back to the capital by the same copter and kept at the Central Shaheed Minar from 1.30pm to 3.30pm to allow people from all walks of life to pay their homage and have last glimpse on the cabinet secretary of the Mujibnagar Government during the country’s Liberation War in 1971, the AL office secretary added.





According to the burial plan, from the Shaheed Minar, the body will be taken to Gulshan Azad Masjid where the second namaz-e-janaza of HT Imam will be held after Asr prayers.





Later, the Dhaka district administration will offer guard of honor to the Prime Minister’s political affairs adviser at the Banani graveyard before his

burial. HT Imam breathed his last around 1:15am at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka where he was being treated for various age-related complications, including kidney disease.





He was serving as the political affairs advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since 2014. Born in 1939, Imam completed his undergraduate in

economics from Rajshahi University and also graduate degree in Economics from Dhaka University. Later, he completed his postgraduate degree from London School of Economics in development administration.





Hossain Toufique Imam, popularly known as HT Imam, joined the then Pakistan Civil service in 1962 and served the Mujibnagar government as the cabinet secretary during the country’s Liberation War in 1971.

Leave Your Comments