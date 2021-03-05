Mobile court fines trader in Nakla

Nakla Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Kawsar Ahammad leads an anti-polythene mobile court in Nakla of Sherpur district on Wednesday afternoon. -AA



An anti-polythene mobile court fined Mokhlesur Rahman Mukulm, owner of Anwara Traders, for Tk 30,000 for selling, storing, using and distributing banned polythene in Nakla of Sherpur district on Wednesday afternoon. At least 60 kilogram of banned polythene worth of Tk 7,800 was seized in the operation, which was conducted under the Bangladesh Environmental Protection Act 1995 on the basis of secret information.





Nakla Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Kawsar Ahammad led the mobile court. The operation was carried out in the presence of the RAB-14 members with the help of the Environment Department. In addition, other shopkeepers are advised to be careful about any prohibited products for sale, storage and supply for commercial purposes.







In this time, Nayan Kumar Roy district inspector and other officials of environment department and AC Land office, RAB-14 members, journalists of different media and many more locals were present.Kawsar Ahammad said, Nayan Kumar Roy, district inspector of the environment department, filed a case regarding the matter. He also said, everyone should be careful buying and selling all banned products.



The upazila administration, RAB and police department are always active against any adulteration and will take stern actions against all shops which do adulteration. Such campaign will be conducted continuously in the public interest and balance of the environment, he added.









---Md Musharaf Hossain, Sherpur









