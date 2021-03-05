8 members of a robber gang held in Kaptai



Police have arrested eight members of a robber gang from Shilchhari area of the upazila on Tuesday night for stealing parts from a tower of Robi in Kaptai of Rangamati. The arrestees were identified as Md Shafique and Md Salauddin, residents of Muradnagar area of Cumilla; Md Salauddin, a resident of Gohira in Raozan of Chattogram; Md Rubel from Hatiya of Noakhali; Md Imran from Chhagalniaya of Feni; Md Younus from Prembazar of Banshkhali; MA Taher from Lohagora and Md Rahat Ahmed from Cumilla.







Kaptai Police Station Officer-in-Charge Nasir Uddin confirmed the incident and said, "Acting on trip-off, they were arrested while entering Shilchhari area with a pickup and motorcycle with Robi's sticker and stealing parts from the tower.







Five IPS and copper wires were recovered from them. A case has been filed against the detainees at Kaptai Police Station. They were sent to jail through the court on Wednesday, adding that we have an idea that the gang has been carrying robberies in different areas in this manner."









---Rangamati

Leave Your Comments