Anisur Rahman joins as KUET acting registrar



Engineer Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan has joined as acting registrar of Khulna University of Engineering &Technology (KUET) as the incumbent registrar GM Shahidul Alam has completed his service.







With a view to keeping activities at the registrar's office smooth, Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan, deputy director of the office of director (planning and development), has been appointed as the acting registrar at the directive of the vice chancellor of the university.





He officially took charge from the outgoing registrar GM Shahidul Alam on Thursday. Engineer Md Anisur Rahman Bhuiyan started his career as Deputy Project Director in the BIT Council in 2001. He joined as the deputy project director at the University Grants Commission (UGC) on September 1, 2003.









