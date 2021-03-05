Negligence in construction works, destitute yet to get homes

Construction work of houses of homeless people of Tabokpur union under Ulipur upazila is yet to be completed. -AA



Homeless people in Ulipur upazila in Kurigram are yet to get disaster-resilient homes as the project works have not been completed due to negligence of local union parishad chairmen. Though the chairmen were asked by the authorities concerned to complete the construction of the houses, but they showed thumb to this.







Sources said, under the Rural Infrastructure Maintenance Program, the government has allocated Tk 2,15,89,020 in the fiscal year 2019-20 for building disaster-resilient homes for 72 homeless people of the upazila. Tk 2,99,000 was allotted to build each home consisting two rooms. Contacted, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Project Implementation Officer, said, "The UP chairmen were informed in written to complete the project work but they didn't pay heed to this. Though the construction work of houses of Dhamshreni union has been started but not completed till now."





Rezia Bewa, a resident of Tabokpur Sardarpara village, said, "Chairman's people laid foundation stone of the work about 6 months ago. Then, they didn't take care of it. Though we went to them again and again but they didn't listen to us. Only Allah knows, when the construction work will be completed."





Jahera Begum, wife of Mojibur Ali and resident of Satvita village of Buraburi union, said, "The construction work of the houses was stopped after laying the foundation stone which was taken place about 5-6 months ago. We can't any remedy from this as chairman didn't listen to us. We are passing days with difficulties in shabby houses. Nobody knows when the project will be completed."





Dhamshreni UP Chairman Rakhibul Hasan Sarder said, "The construction work was stopped as there was a shortage of bricks. But, the unfinished work will be completed within the next two weeks." Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sirajuddaula said, "The chairmen concerned have been informed in written to complete the unfinished work but they couldn't complete the work within prescribed period."





President project implementation committee and Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nur-e-Jannat Rumi said, "We can't reach to the chairman of Tabokpur. It is expected to resume the work in Buraburi but final bill was not paid yet. I am thinking to complete the works by myself."











---Rukunuzzaman Manu, Ulipur





Leave Your Comments