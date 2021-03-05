Katrina trains under South Korean stunt artists to pack a punch in 'Tiger 3'



Katrina Kaif is all set to kick-start shooting for the third instalment of the popular Tiger franchise from March 8. Ahead of it, the actress is undergoing a 14-day training with South Korean stunt artists to pull off action scenes in the film.







Salman and Katrina have been working hard, upping their fitness level from the past 15 days. The report noted that while Katrina is continuing her daily regimen with her trainer, she is additionally training with a South Korean crew, which specialises in martial arts, for the stunts. The makers of the film have had the team specially flown down for Katrina's training as they want the thriller to be an action spectacle.







Meanwhile, a South African stunt team is working with Khan. Katrina will essay the role of former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agent Zoya Humaimi. After shooting for her another project in the day, the actress reportedly heads to a studio to pick up kickboxing and hand-to-hand combat for 'Tiger 3'. Apart from this, she will next be seen in 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead roles.





