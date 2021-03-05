Parineeti Chopra's 'Saina' teaser releases



The much-awaited teaser of Parineeti Chopra's film 'Saina' was unveiled by the actress today. Parineeti took to social media to share the teaser, announcing that the trailer would be out soon too. The One-minute-24-second teaser will take you through the badminton champ's life journey--from her childhood training sessions to playing for India in international tournaments. Parineeti Chopra's hard-hitting dialogues will give you goosebumps, especially when she begins the teaser with,"half of India's population comprises of girls, boys go to college while girls are told to learn household chores."







The teaser concludes with yet another power-packed dialogue, "Whoever comes up against me, I will smash them" will make one's heart beam with pride. With intense background score and Parineeti's expressions, the teaser of 'Saina' has left us asking for more. The biopic, directed by Amole Gupte, was supposed to release last year but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which resulted in a nationwide lockdown. Based on renowned badminton player Saina Nehwal's journey to glory, the film is set to open in theatres on March 26.





Leave Your Comments