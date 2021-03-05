Safa Kabir stars in Je Chhilo Aamar



Safa Kabir is one of the popular TV actresses of present generation. She got blessings from the viewers by virtue of her acting in good story based dramas. Few days ago, she acted against Sohel Arman and Apurba in a drama titled Toke Bhalobasi Ami, directed by Nazmul Roni. This time Safa acted under Sohel Arman's direction in the drama titled Je Chhilo Aamar. Safa played the role of Ria in the drama.





While talking about to work with Safa Kabir director Sohel Arman said, "Tausif acted against Safa in this drama. For the first time, they worked under my direction. Safa is a top class actress. I really enjoyed working with her. In future, I want to work with her because she is disciplined actress and tries to maintain time properly during shooting. Therefore, she has an ability to talk about the script with the director before taking part in the shooting. I believe viewers will enjoy the drama Je Chhilo Aamar."





Sohel Arman also informed that the drama will be aired in a TV channel soon. Recently Safa-starred drama Bikel Belar Chhad against Jovan, dramas More Than Friend, Lovers Food Van, Bifole Mullyo Ferot and Toofan against Tausuif Mahbub, Durghotona Kobolito Swami against Irfan Sajjad got popularity among the viewers.

