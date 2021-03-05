RR visits Mirpur stadium, wants to set up a cricket academy

Rajasthan Royals team delegates chat with BCB officials at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday. -BCB



Rajasthan Royals chairman Ranjit Barthakur with his team delegates visited the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Thursday with an eye to formulate a cricketing 'exchange program' between Bangladesh and few states of India.Ranjit, who has been termed as "very supportive of Bangladesh cricket" for a long time, aimed to set up a cricket academy in Bangladesh, his prime purpose of the visit to Dhaka.







"First of all, I am very happy to be back here. Secondly, I am back here to see the stadium and to see how we can make any cooperation between Bangladeshi districts and North Eastern states and North Bengal. How we can have an exchange program for cricket so that we can flourish jointly as Eastern Himalayan territory rather than the territory of India and Bangladesh [seperately]," explained Ranjit to the media in Mirpur on Thursday.





Officials of Rajasthan Royals, the first IPL champions, visited the Mirpur stadium ground and other facilities on Thursday afternoon. They were accompanied by several Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials. Rajasthan Royals picked Bangladeshi pace sensation Mustafizur Rahman for Rs 1 crore for this year's IPL. Ranjit expected some Mustafiz service for Rajasthan if he doesn't get selected for the national team during that period of time. But he also mentioned country comes first.





"We have taken the Fizz (Mustafiz). Hopefully, he will play but his duty to the country is first. I hope he gets selected for the national team also, but if he does not, we are always there for him." Meanwhile Ranjit lauded the Mirpur ground and its facilities. Royals were expected to practice at Mirpur ahead of the upcoming IPL season but Ranjit said it is not possible this year due to Covid.







"That is not possible this year for Covid. Your ground is fantastic, facilities are fantastic. It is actually second to none. This deserves the merit for international cricketers to come and practice here. If they secretly want to manage, this is a good place. But in covid time it is difficult. Otherwise, we would definitely have some considerations," he added.





"Our fanbase here is quite interesting. We are number three here in Bangladesh after Kolkata and Chennai. So we want to develop our fanbase in Bangladesh and also North-East India." Ranjit also believes more Bangladesh players will play in IPL in future.





"Bangladesh can be the capital of IPL. I think it's very important to encourage spinners and all-rounders from Bangladesh."

