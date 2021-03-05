Acquittal of Trump and the future of the US democracy





The acknowledgment of citizen's will and the peaceful transfer of power is the cornerstone of democracy. But this concept has highly been violated by the vicious assault in the US Capitol building, the very heart of American democracy.





On 6th January, thousands of supporters of the ex-president, Donald Trump, stormed the US Capitol building venting their anger at Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election. They forced the evacuation and locked down Congress itself, where lawmakers were all set to approve the election result. The rioters wanted to make their protests hard and wanted to urge Congress members not to ratify the election result.







The riot arose from a gathering to "save America" and "stop the steal", inspired by Trump's accusation that the presidential election was fraudulent. Five people died in the Capitol's chaos, including a police officer who confronted rioters and a rioter shot by police, and many more had been injured.







This event has raised significant questions regarding the security in Washington DC. The rioters breach the security of the House of Representatives so easily. Conversely, we saw more strong security there during the black lives matter protest. Now the questions are: Why was security so lacks? How were these people able to get into these buildings? Indeed Donald Trump was the president at that time. So, he cannot avoid responsibility for this incident. People around the world were amazed, stunned, and shocked; was this the United States? The world has witnessed the utmost level of disrespect for democracy by the most civilized nation worldwide.







From the beginning of the election, Trump repeatedly claimed that the election had been stolen, yet there was no fraud evidence. Moreover, on 6th January, shortly before the clashes had occurred, he provoked his loyal supporters to fight to overturn the election result. Hence this evidence proves that he is not innocent; rather, he was absolutely responsible to incite the insurrection. However, after the US Capitol invasion, several social media platforms also laid restrictions on his most potent ways of spreading lies and inciting violence. Twitter suspended Trump's account permanently and same followed by Facebook. Snapchat and twitch also banned his personal and campaign accounts. What could be more humiliating for the world's most powerful President!





The United States of America is recognized as one of the largest beacons of democracy. It leads to promote democracy throughout the world, especially in the Middle East. But after this worst incident on Capitol Hill, leaders of these countries have raised a serious question about the fragility of western democracy. Moreover, this ugly event has shown that the light of democracy is flickering dangerously and introduced a sad chapter for the history of US democracy.







Donald Trump is one of the three presidents who were impeached and the only one who has become impeached twice in US history. Last year the first impeachment trial was for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Donald Trump had been charged with high crimes and misdemeanors by the member of the House of Representatives, but the Republican majority in the Senate cleared him.





The second impeachment trial of Trump was held last month to incite the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January. At the time, he had two options, either resigning or facing the embarrassment of being impeached twice as the first president. He picked the latter one because he felt no guilt for what he had done. However, he was not convicted in the Senate because of the lack of a two-thirds majority. Although he has been acquitted from the charge, his name will be written in history for various scandals. Additionally, his acquittal illustrates that he will be able to run again in the election of 2024. But what Trump's supporters have fueled by attacking the congressional building on the eve of his departure is not just a scandalous event in US history. It is an alarming and deadly threat to democracy around the world. Trump's controversial actions will be written in history as a scandalous event. A president who disrupted the democratic process instead of supporting and defending the constitution and the people's will.





Generally, there has never been such a strange and dramatic event in the United States in the period of transferring power. We were accustomed to seeing how they congrats each other's victory. But this last election has surpassed all previous records. Trump has set an ugly practice of attempt to overthrow a free and fair election instead of accepting the people's will. Though he finally agreed to a peaceful transition of power, he didn't attend the successor president's inauguration ceremony. Indeed by doing so, he has made the record of being the first president who has broken the tradition in 150 years. Furthermore, during his regime's tumultuous years, he was one of the major discourses in the international arena for his controversial activities. Trump was desperate to build a wall on the Mexican border, as promised in his election manifesto. He announced the abolition of the popular health care service known as Obama Care in America, which is hugely popular among the middle class and poor people.





Besides, he withdrew the United States from the international climate agreement known as the Paris Protocol. He resigned from UNESCO and the United Nations human rights body and recently withdrew his membership, including the World Health Organization's closure. Finally, throughout the Trump regime, US diplomacy and foreign policy had severely been questioned.





There is a terrible cost of Trumpism on American politics and the price will still be being paid after he has been removed. The catastrophic wreckage left by his presidency might not be reckoned by the broken glass, trashed offices, and fatalities on Capitol Hill. The broken glasses can be repaired, the haphazard office can be rearranged, the spotted walls can be repainted, but the stain on American democracy cannot be removed or cannot be forgotten.







The effect of Trumpism is also to be measured in the poisoning of American politics. It was driving the division of the American nation based on racial and extremist factors. It will invite authoritarianism for anti-democratic forces intent on destroying the republic.







The Trump presidency has emboldened the autocrats worldwide to believe that liberal democracy is declining and tomorrow belongs to them. It is not just America that has to pay a terrible price for the Trump presidency. The cost is being paid around the globe.









The writer is MSS Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.

Email: History repeats itself. This worst event has set a terrible standard of presidential misconduct in the USA. Every four years would be a race for gaining power at any cost. Violence, vandalism, lawbreaking never be the means of democracy. Democracy ought to prevail against inequality, participation, the rule of law, and the freedom of mass people. Democracy leads to peace and justice, not violence. Now we hope the US democracy may shed new light on the world under the new government.The writer is MSS Student, Department of Public Administration, Comilla University, Bangladesh.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments