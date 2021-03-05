Bengali language on the retrograde stage





Bengali language is the pride and dear to heart among the Bengalis of Bangladesh, India plus to those based in rest of the globe. It is the language of notable literary figures in Bengali language and literature like Rabindranath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chatterjee, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Ashapurna Devi, Sunil Gangopadhyay, Sanjib Chattopadhyay, Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Bani Basu, Suchitra Bhattacharyya, Humayan Ahmad, Imdadul Haq Milon, Bimal Mitra, Bimal Kar, Samaresh Basu, Samaresh Majumdar, Late Anisuzzaman, Syed Shamsul Haq, etc various other reputed writers in both sides of the fence. The above-named reputed personalities have contributed immensely towards the growth and development of the Bengali language and literature. To be more explicit I should term it as more enrichment rather than the development of this language of pride. Now there is a talk among the citizens of both India and Bangladesh plus among Bengalis based in other parts of the globe that the said language is in its diluting stage which I feel is not to be acceptable by all rationalist citizens of the Sub Continent. If we probe deep into the finer sides of the Bengali language we find that there is a feeling of artistic semblance and magnanimity among not only the Bengalis but also people of other parts of India, Bengalis of Bangladesh plus that of the rest of the globe.







It was Rabindranath Tagore who for the first time in the history of Bengali language and literature upheld the noble traditions of the language and literature to all the nooks and corners of the globe. Now we are in the midst of decades of new ideas and innovations where we find the reputation of this language is at its peak. Not only Bengalis from the Indian state of West Bengal and Tripura have reverence towards the said language but also from Bangladesh plus the rest of the globe still carry reverence upon the Bengali language. As per devotion towards this language is concerned it can be uttered with confidence and determination that Bengali language has its value in this modern age. Despite all the odds Bangladesh has shown a glaring example in the upliftment of this language around the globe. That is why Bengali writers of both India and Bangladesh are playing prolific roles in this regard. Even there many foreigners and citizens of other parts of India have expressed tremendous regards upon the Bengali language.







There are various ways and means known to us by which we can uplift the glory and pride of the Bengali language from an utter retrograde stage, among which some of the common ways and means are stated as follow:







lReading habits of Bengali literature should be profoundly encouraged in its extreme limit.







lReading of both English and Bengali literature should be attached top priorities in order to have a firm grip over both languages.







lWe must read the works of Rabindra Nath Tagore, Sarat Chandra Chatterjee, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Ashapurna Devi, Bimal Mitra, Bimal Kar, Professor Anisuzzaman, Humayun Ahmad, Imdadul Haq Milon, Selina Hossain, Dr Syed Anwar Hosain etc various other reputed writers of both nations plus rest of the globe.







lWe must listen to Rabindra Sangeet so that we get feelings of the true semblance of Bengali culture.







lWe must also glance over ancient Bengali literature written by Suniti Kumar Chatterjee, Sukumar Sen, Asit Kumar Bandopadhayay etc various other scholarly persons in the field.







lFrom Bangladesh, we must reminisce the contributions by Sirajul Islam Chowdhury, Syed Monjurul Islam etc.







Leaving aside the above views we are well aware of that very recently towards the end of the English calendar year 2020 there was a massive Bengali Book Fair in London on the occasion of the centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The centenary celebrations also got cancelled at the beginning of the said year mainly due to the impact of pandemic Covid-19 which will most likely be celebrated throughout the year 2021. Also in the Indian city of Kolkata, just a couple of days back there was Aamar Ekushey Book Fair at Taltala ground which draws a reasonably good turnout mainly by the students of humanities of the city as well as by the teaching fraternities.







Now all over India, there has been tremendous pressure upon modern generations that instead of emphasizing upon different mother languages of India they are more or less inclining towards the English language along with other leading foreign languages. Whatever be the pros and cons there are many literary figures from West Bengal like Sunil Gangopadhyay, Suniti Kumar Chatterjee, Sukumar Sen, Alokeranjan Das Gupta, Subharanjan Das Gupta, Professor Anisuzzaman, Soumitra Chatterjee, Tarapada Mukherjee, etc despite being well versed in the English language never neglected mother language Bengali from Kolkata, Bangladesh and Agartala plus in other parts of India. In the UK there is a reputed ophthalmic surgeon by the name of Dr. Ananda Gupta is very much a prolific Bengali despite being a citizen of UK for a pretty long time.







Summing up my above views one point is crystal clear in our mind that the Bengali language cannot be erased off from the threshold of our mind and heart rather it will remain embedded in the core of us without any sort of dismantling. Lastly, with confidence, we may utter that the Bengali language and literature will never retrograde rather it will advance with the passing away of each and every phase of our life.



The writer is a freelance contributor based in Kolkata.

