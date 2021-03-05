'BNP shedding crocodile tears for people'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP is shedding crocodile tears for people of the country. He came up with the remarks while addressing a regular press briefing from his official residence in the capital on Thursday.





Hinting to the BNP's allegation that country's people are struggling for their survival, Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Without standing beside the distressed people during the coronavirus pandemic, BNP is shedding crocodile tears."





"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has turned into the lighthouse of people's faith for her true love for them. She has become Mother of Humanity. On the other hand, BNP burns people alive and falsely cry for them."During the BNP regime, corruption got an institutional shape, he said, but now none is spared for wrongdoings how influential her or she.





Leave Your Comments