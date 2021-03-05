Meghan accuses palace of 'perpetuating falsehoods'



The Duchess of Sussex has said Buckingham Palace could not expect her and Prince Harry to be silent if it was "perpetuating falsehoods about us". In a clip of Oprah Winfrey's interview with the couple, Meghan had been asked how she felt about the palace hearing her "speak your truth today". Meghan also said: "If that comes with risk of losing things, I mean... there is a lot that has been lost already." Buckingham Palace is investigating claims the duchess bullied royal staff, reports BBC.





The allegations of bullying levelled at Meghan were published after the interview with Winfrey was recorded.The interview with Winfrey, which will air in the US on Sunday and in the UK on Monday, is expected to detail Harry and Meghan's short period as working royals together before they stepped down for a life in the US.





In the 30-second teaser clip released by CBS, Winfrey asks the duchess: "How do you feel about the palace hearing you speak your truth today?" Meghan replies: "I don't know how they could expect that, after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us."





The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their roles as senior working royals in March 2020, and now live in California. A report in the Times newspaper on Wednesday claimed the duchess faced a complaint when she was a working royal.





According to the story, it was made in October 2018, while the duke and duchess were living at Kensington Palace after their marriage in May of that year. A leaked email sent from a staff member, which was published by the newspaper, alleges that Meghan drove two personal assistants out of the household. The report claims she undermined the confidence of a third member of staff.





In a statement later, Buckingham Palace - which is responsible for the hiring of royal staff - said it was "clearly very concerned about allegations in the Times" and its HR team would look into the circumstances outlined in the article."The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace."









Leave Your Comments