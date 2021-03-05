Glowing tributes to HT Imam

Military secretary to President Abdul Hamid and military secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, on behalf of them, pay tributes to H T Imam at Central Shaheed Minar on Thursday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Prime Minister's political advisor H T Imam was laid to rest at Banani Graveyard in Dhaka Thursday afternoon. The bureaucrat-turned-advisor to the PM breathed his last in the small hours of Thursday at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 82. He had been suffering from old age complications and was undergoing treatment at the CMH some two weeks ago. He was pronounced dead around 1:15am on Thursday.





H T Imam's body was taken to Sirajganj's Ullapara upazila by a helicopter around 9.30am where the first namaz-e-janaza was held at 11am at Ullapara Akbar Ali Government College ground. The second namaz-e-janaza was held at Dhaka's Gulshan Azad Mosque after Asr prayers.





Imam's body was taken to the Central Shaheed Minar at 1 pm and kept there for two hours. Leaders of various political, social, and cultural organizations paid tributes to him.Military secretary to President Abdul Hamid and military secretary to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid tributes on behalf of them.





Imam, who was also a member of the AL advisory council, served as the cabinet secretary in the Mujibnagar government during the liberation war of Bangladesh in 1971. He held the same position in the post-independence government. He also served as secretary in the Ministry of Communications, as well as the Planning Division.





H T Imam served as an adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since Awami League's victory in the December, 2008 general election. First, from 2009-2014 as an adviser on public administration affairs, and then from 2014 on political affairs.He also played roles within the Awami League, chairing or co-chairing committees on publicity affairs and elections.







