Vessel-loaded first set of metro-train departs Japan for Mongla



Mother vessel carrying the first set of metro-train departed Kobe port of Japan today for Mongla port.A ship carrying the train set having six coaches departed Kobe port for Mongla sea port at about 6pm Japan Standard Time (3pm Bangladesh Standard Time) on Thursday," Managing Director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) MAN Siddique said, reports BSS.





He said the train set will reach Uttara metro rail depot on April 23."We have carried out a third-party inspection of the train manufactured in Japan, as Japanese government imposed travel estriction during the Covid-19 pandemic," Siddique said.





According to the project details, integrated tests of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Line-6 will be carried out before formal operation and the trial runs will also be carried out after integrated test of the metro rail sets. It said the length of the metro rail route up to Motijheel was 20.10 km. But now it has been extended to Kamalapur Railway Station by 1.16 km. As a result, the number of stations was also increased to 16.





There will be a total of 16 stations on the 21 kms route of the Mass Rapid Transit-MRT Line-6. The stations are: Uttara North, Uttara Center, Uttara South, Pallabi, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-10, Kazipara, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Bijoy Sarawni, Framgate, Karwan Bazar, Shahbag, Dhaka University, Bangladesh Secretariat and Motijheel.





