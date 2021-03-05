1,759 more Rohingyas reach Bhasan Char



The 8th batch of Rohingyas landed in Bhasan Char on Thursday from Chattogram city's Patenga Boat Club under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy.As many as 1,759 more ill-fated people of Myanmar arrived at Bhasan Char after 24 hours after the 7th batch of Rohingyas reached there.The displaced people of Rakhine State reached Patenga from Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya Balukhali camp and left for Bhasan Char with the help of five naval ships around 10 am yesterday after an overnight stay at a temporary transit camp of BAF Shaheen College in Chattogram.







The first batch of 1,642 Rohingyas reached Bhasan Char on December 4, the second batch of 1,804 Rohingyas on December 29, in 2020 and the 3rd batch of 1778 Rohingyas on January 29, fourth batch 1464 Rohingya on January 30 and 5th batch 2010 Rohingya reached on Feb 15 and 1021 Rohingya reached on Feb 16 and 2260 Rohingya reached yesterday at Bhasanchar under the supervision of the Bangladesh Navy, sources said.







Earlier, 15,790 Rohingyas were relocated to Bhasan Char in seven phases. Before getting on the ship, the Rohingyas were given tokens and keys of the allotted shelter homes after various data entries.





The government has provided infrastructure of 120 cluster villages on the 13,000-acres of char land at a cost of Taka 3,095 crore with its own fund to accommodate more than one lakh Rohingya people.Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1.1 million Rohingyas, displaced from their place of origin in Rakhine State of Myanmar, on humanitarian grounds.











Golam Mostofa, CTG





