'Probes find Mushtaq's death natural'



Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Thursday said several probes have found that Mustaque's death in jail custody was natural."Three probe committees revealed that writer Mustaque Ahmed died in the jail naturally," he told reporters at his ministry office at Bangladesh Secretariat. Kamal said Mustaque fell sick when he went to washroom and then medical facilities were provided to him. Later, Mustaque was taken to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College Hospital for better treatment, but he breathed his last there, he added.





The minister said the Home Ministry formed a probe committee headed by an additional secretary on February 27, Gazipur District Administration and Department of Prisons also formed separate committee immediately for investigating into the matter, reports BSS.





"All the probe committees submitted their reports to the Home Ministry and the reports revealed same thing that Mustaque died naturally," he added.Kamal said committee members crosschecked video footages, took statements of related persons, including physicians on duty and detainees.Kamal also said that the cause of his death would be known after receiving the autopsy report.









Leave Your Comments