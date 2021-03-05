Govt now insane: BNP



The government has gone insane due to mass condemnation for different misdeeds, said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. He came up with the remarks while addressing a press conference at BNP's Nayapaltan central office in the city on Thursday.





Rizvi said, "Leak of misdeeds in Al Jazeera documentary, massive corruptions and the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in prison have made the government mentally unstable. For this reason, the government has become reckless and unleashed police force against the BNP activists." Repressions on BNP activists are visible everywhere, he added.

