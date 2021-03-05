Bangladesh-India ties to cement further

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and his Bangladesh counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen hold a joint press conference in Dhaka on Thursday.



In the next 20 years, Bangladesh-India ties will see more sunshine after 50 years of trusted friendship.Briefing the media at the state guesthouse Padma, Indian Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar said Bangladesh remained an important neighbour for India and the "think the next 20 years of (bilateral ties) as both the countroes have many areas left for cooperation."I would say most of all let us look at connectivity . . . I would pick connectivity as a big goal in bilateral ties," he addedThis could involve other countries like Japan, with which both Bangladesh and India have good relations, to be a major stakeholder in in terms of connectivity.





Jaishankar said: "I can tell you the whole geo-economics of the region will change, the Bay of Bengal will look very different."Jaishankar was on day-long trip to Dhaka, mainly to prepare Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to join Bangabandhu's birth centenary and 50 years of independence celebrations. It will also mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between the neighbours sharing the longest border.





According to the sources, the Indian premier PM has expressed his wishes to go to Tungipara to pay his respect at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabadhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In addition, he is likely to visit the holy place of Motua sect located at Orakandi, an union council of Kashianiupazila under Gopalganj district.





When asked for comments on possible developments of the long standing Teesta river water sharing deal, the Indian foreign minister said discussions will continue.On the border killings, Jaishankar said one needed to understand reasons behind the killings."Every death is regrettable," he said adding that many of the killings take place inside India.





"The border should turn into a no crime, no death area," he stressed.During the visit, Indian External Affairs Minister also held talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official Ganabhaban residence.Indian Minister also said, "We see Bangladesh as a key neighbor and a valued partner, not only in South Asia but also in the broader Indo Pacific region."





He said the two countries are working so hard to expand relations all dimensions ranging from security, trade, transport, connectivity culture, people to people ties, energy and joint development of shared resources and defence.The Indian Minister assured that India will always be there by Bangladesh's side as a reliable friend.





Sharing India's admiration and pride for Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC status, he said it is truly a tribute to Bangladesh's "miraculous socioeconomic progress" and reflection of statesmanship and leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Later, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Momen said during the talks "we have committed to continue to work together to take our bilateral relations to newer heights under the leadership of two honorable Prime Ministers Sri NarendraModi and Sheikh Hasina".





Dr.Momen said the two sides discussed a wide range of ongoing bilateral issues including Covid-19 cooperation, connectivity, trade, water, security, border and lines of credit.He also said, "We focused on possible ways to materialize our commitments and how to prioritize and accommodate each other's priorities in a mutually beneficial manner," he said.





Modi's planned visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27 will be his first trip abroad in more than a year, mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.A passenger train is likely to be made operational between Dhaka and New Jalpaiguri of India on March 26 as part of the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.





