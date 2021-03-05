New BNP committee invigorates leaders, activists

Despite dissatisfaction of several post-deprived leaders, the just-announced convening committee of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Sarail upazila unit has invigorated the frustrated leaders and activists.







Brahmanbaria District unit of BNP announced a 31-member convening committee of Sarail upazila unit on February 26. Veteran politician Anisul Islam Thakur and young lawyer Nuruzzaman Lasker Topu were made convener and member secretary respectively.







After the announcement of the committee with signature of BNP district convener Zillur Rahman, leaders and activists celebrated the occasion by distributing sweetmeats. Social media were abuzz with wishes as BNP has got a fresh body after a long time.







Terming the committee illegal, former general secretary of upazila BNP and a member of the just-announced convening committee Anowar Hossain and another member of the present convening committee Akter Hossain staged demonstration with their followers. According to them, many dedicated leaders have not been evaluated.







The Asian Age correspondent talked to many BNP leaders and activists and they said, with the new committee, the dirty politics of individual influence has ended in Sarail. Those who raise questions about the committee, created an anarchic situation in the party by their influence for long, they added.







Advocate Abdur Rahman, ex-president of Sarail upazila BNP, said, “I have been kept in the new convening committee. The district unit can say what is right or wrong.”







Anowar Hossain, former general secretary of Sarail upazila BNP, said, “The new committee comprises those who were not in bad times of the party. There is an expelled leader in the committee. I think this committee is illegal.”







Akter Hossain, former vice president of Sarail upazila BNP, said, “The new committee has been formed without following the party constitution. As a result, worthy and dedicated leaders have been dropped.”







Advocate Nuruzzaman Lasker Topu, member secretary of the new convening committee, said, “Those who haven’t got posts may be dissatisfied as the body has only 31 members. All misunderstandings will end soon. We want to build an organized and strong BNP with participation of all.”







Anisul Islam Thakur, convener of the new convening committee, said, “BNP is a big party. The committee announced recently comprises only 31 members. Some leaders might be dropped. But the full-fledged committee will be formed with all dedicated and eligible leaders.”







He urged all to get united for the interests of the party.







Zillur Rahman, convener of Brahmanbaria district BNP, said, “Analyzing thoroughly and consulting with the party high command, a 31-member convening committee with veterans and young turkeys has been announced. All should work together for making the party organized and strong.”

Leave Your Comments