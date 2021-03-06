Review workshop on 'Sustainable Soil Management' held at BARC



Review Workshop on "Sustainable Soil Management for Nutrition- sensitive Agriculture in Sub- Saharan Africa & South East Asia" was held at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) in the capital on Thursday. Dr Ruhul Amin Talukdar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture attended the workshop as the chief guest while Dr Md Nazirul Islam, DG, BARI, Dr Mirza Mofazzal Islam, DG, BINA, Bidhan Kumar Bhander, DG, SRDI and AKM Monirul Alam, Director, FSW, DAE were present at the review workshop as the special guests.







The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar, Executive Chairman, BARC. The project is being implemented in other two African countries, 'Burkina Faso' and Malawi along with Bangladesh.







Eminent soil scientist Dr Md Shahidul Islam, Former DG, BARI was present as an expert scientist and presented expert opinion in the workshop. The chief guest and chairperson of the workshop also delivered an intuitive and directive speech for the future activities of the project.







A fruitful discussion and suggestions came from the learned participants. Dr Shaikh Mohammad Bokhtiar presented the progress of BARC part as NPC of the project and Dr M Taibur Rahman, CSO SRDI presented the project progress in the workshop.



