Mancha demands investigation of Sadeka Halim's thesis

Muktijuddha Mancha at a human chain on Thursday. -AA



Muktijuddha Mancha, an organization of the descendants of the freedom fighters has demanded the Dhaka University (DU) authorities to form a committee to investigate the allegation of research fraud against the university's Social Science Faculty Dean Professor Sadeka Halim.





They came up with the demand at a human chain and protest rally held at the base of antiterrorism Raju Memorial sculpture on DU campus on Thursday noon.At the human chain, they urged the DU authorities to investigate the research forgery allegation against Professor Halim to protect the dignity and image of DU as news has been published in various media regarding this.





Aminul Islam Bulbul, president of the Mancha, said, 'It is never desirable for a Professor to steal research and survive using political power. The authorities should immediately form an investigation committee to look into the matter.' ASM Sonnet, President of the DU unit said, 'Teachers are stealing research at the university with public money, which is in no way acceptable.'



He called for the immediate formation of an investigation committee to bring these teachers under punishment.'There are similar allegations against at least 15 other teachers of Dhaka University, not only Sadeka Halim. Everyone's masks will be unveiled gradually,' he added.





Leave Your Comments