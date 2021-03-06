Singer announces attractive offers on Laptops





Leading home appliances and electronics retailer Singer Bangladesh is giving attractive offers on Dell and HP Laptops to increase the functionality in people's lives. Laptops have become one of the most crucial devices for everyone due to work-from-home and online classes.







Now, from Singer retail outlets customers can easily purchase any DELL or HP laptop with a cash discount of up to BDT 2,600 and easy installment facility. Additionally, students will enjoy 0% interest on EMI for 8 months, whereas teachers will enjoy it for 10 months. Recently Singer has also introduced 11th Gen Dell laptops in Bangladesh market and they will bring more new models of 11th Gen laptops for the tech-savvy people.



