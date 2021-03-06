Xiaomi launches Redmi 9 Power



Xiaomi, the global technology leader, today announced the launch of Redmi 9 Power. This latest addition to the Redmi 9 Series caters to the tech-savvy millennials looking for a powerful performance.It's the first phone from the house of Redmi to come with a massive 6,000mAh battery that lasts more than a day on a single charge. In addition, it comes with a 48MP quad camera set-up, octa-core Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 processor and 6.53-inch FHD+ display.





Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country General Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh said, "With the launch of Redmi 9 Power, we are pushing the boundaries by not letting our consumers compromise on their requirements. With this phone, we are introducing a brand-new form factor with a whopping 6,000 mAh battery, making it easy for our Mi Fans to go the distance on a single charge that will last well over a day. Coupled with its Full HD+ display this power packed device will be the first choice for Mi Fans."





Camera:

Redmi 9 Power comes with a 48MP quad camera set-up. It sports a 48MP Samsung GM1 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide camera with 120° field of view. On top of that, the device is equipped with a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor, offering numerous exciting photography modes. MIUI 12 out of the box enables a plethora of features in the camera application like, movie frame, time lapse, night mode and colour focus. The 8MP front camera on the front takes care of selfies and video calling.





Battery:

Redmi 9 Power features a massive 6,000mAh allowing 2 days of usage on a single charge. The 6000mAh battery enables upto 695 hours of standby on 4G. Redmi 9 Power comes with 18W fast charging which provides 14 hours of VoLTE calling in 30 minutes of charging.





Design:

Redmi 9 Power features an all-new Aura Power Design. The large 16.58cm (6.53) Full HD+ display provides great image quality and an exceptional overall viewing experience. The display comes with a TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification.



The rear of Redmi 9 Power sports a fingerprint resistant texture. Security is taken care of by the side mounted fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock. Like its predecessors, Redmi 9 Power also supports dual 4G standby SIM cards with a dedicated microSD card slot, and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.





Performance & Storage:

The Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 662 chipset on Redmi 9 Power delivers a brilliant mobile experience. Adreno 610 ensures smooth and vivid graphics enabling a seamless gaming experience. Redmi 9 Power also comes with a Hi-Res audio certification with stereo speakers for that immersive multimedia experience. To cater to the user's ever increasing media consumption, Redmi 9 Power will sport 4GB RAM with upto 128GB UFS 2.2 storage and a dedicated MicroSD card slot expandable to 512GB.





Quality:

Redmi 9 Power sports Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3 on the front to protect it against scratches. The splash resistant coating coupled with rubberised ports enables protection against accidental spills. The longevity of the smartphone is ensured by the corrosion resistant ports.





Availability:

Redmi 9 Power will be available in four colour variants: Mighty Black, Blazing Blue, Fiery Red and Electric Green. It will soon be available across Authorized Mi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels for BDT 15,999/- for the 4GB+64GB variant and BDT 18,999/- for the 6GB+128GB variant.





Leave Your Comments