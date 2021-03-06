Ananya Panday wraps up Goa schedule for Liger



Ananya Panday's sailing tip into the sunset came to a close as the 'Liger' team wrapped up work on the Goa schedule of the film. The actress gave fans the exciting update by sharing pictures via her Instagram stories and captioned it as, "That's a wrap for Goa." Besides sharing some sun-kissed photos from a yacht, the actress also shared a glimpse into her celebratory dinner with the entire team.







After successfully wrapping up the shoot, the leading star and members of the crew got together for a dinner by the sea. 'Liger' will see Ananya play the leading lady opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The action flick that is slated for a theatrical release on 9 September 2021, will also star 'Baahubali' actress Ramya Krishna in a prominent role. According to the latest buzz, the actress will play the role of Vijay's mother in the film that is set for a pan-India release.

