NCB to file charge sheet in Special NDPS court



The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will be filing a charge sheet in the drugs case, in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput drugs. NCB chief Sameer Wankhede has confirmed that the charge sheet will be filed on Friday in the Special NDPS court.







According to ANI, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakrabroty and others are accused in this case. In September 2020, Rhea Chakrabroty was arrested by the NCB in connection to the drugs case and was let out on bail a month later. According to sources Rhea has been named in this charge sheet.





Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June last year, the probe into his untimely demise led to a drugs case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had reportedly shared several chats from Rhea and Showik's phone with the NCB, which involved mention of drugs. This led to the involvement of the NCB and a drugs angle was being probed.





Leave Your Comments