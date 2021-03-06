'Mafia racket' killed SSR



Kangana Ranaut is one of the Bollywood celebs who has been vocal about actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death last year. Today the actress once again took to her Twitter handle claiming the 'mafia racket' has killed the late actor.





Connecting her current follower count on social media platform with SSR, she wrote "Just last week I lost more than 5 lakh followers on Instagram, this is mafia racket, they gang up on you boycott you and if that leaves you happy and content they ruin your image and brand that's how they killed Shushant, that's how they harass outsiders who don't need them for work."





"All the influencers accounts automatically get memes to post mocking or making fun of everything I do, in this case this fake edit being spread claiming that I lied about cooking, this may seem frivolous on surface but deep down it's made to damage one's credibility and dignity" added in another tweet.





Earlier in yesterday, the internet was flooded with claims that the 'Queen' actress 'steal' content from the world wide web after she shared an image of her smoothie bowl that she prepared for herself. Soon after this, the actress assured netizens that it was her creation indeed, by sharing some more pictures of the same as proof. Currently, Kangana is shooting for her upcoming film 'Tejas'.

