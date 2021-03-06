Miss Universe BD 2020 selects top 10 contestants



Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020 has selected its top 10 contestants after an array of sessions and activities. The judges selected the top 10 contestants based on their performance at the grooming session and various activities held at Radisson Blu Hotel. The contestants were judged by Brac University's International Affairs Manager Irene Somar Tilghar, model and actress Bidya Sinha Mim, singer and actor Tahsan Rahman Khan, founder and creative director of fashion house Zurhem Mehruz Munir.







The top 10 contestants who were selected for the final round are Ankita Dey, Apna Chakma, Farzana Akhtar Annie, Farzana Yasmin, Fatema Tuz Zahura, Mariam Ahmed, Masuda Khan, Nidra Dey, Tanzia Zaman Mithila and Touhida Tasnim Tifa.





Mostafa Rafiqul Islam, President of Miss Universe Bangladesh pageant, said that the grand finale will be held on March 20. The winner of 'Miss Universe Bangladesh 2020' will represent Bangladesh on the 69th main stage of the 'Miss Universe 2020' competition to be held in the USA on May 16, 2021.

