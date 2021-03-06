Cop sets rare example of humanity



Though wrongdoings of some police members frequently make headlines, the force has plethora of glorious achievements for which its members deserve praises and salutes. In the coronavirus pandemic, cops across the country have been fighting from the front, which is widely lauded.







Now, ASI Aman Ullah, who works at Bandar Police Station under Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), has set a rare example of humanity. While he approaching to the police station after finishing his shift of mobile duties, he saw a mother and her newborn on the sidewalk. Aman Ullah said, "I noticed the matter as I was going towards Bandar Police Station after my duty ended for the day."





"As I went near the woman, I noticed that the umbilical cord was still attached to the baby. I wasted no time and immediately took them to a nearby hospital," said Aman.The mother and baby are undergoing treatment at Agrabad Ma O Shishu Hospital.According to locals, the woman is homeless and suffers from mental illness. She gave birth to her baby at 7:30am on Thursday on the sidewalk at Army Embarkation area under Bandar Police Station.

