UN Security Council to meet on Myanmar crisis

A woman reacts and flashes a three-finger salute as she attends the funeral of victims shot dead during the anti-coup protest in Yangon, Myanmar on Friday. -Reuters



Police in Myanmar on Friday opened fire on protesters against last month's military coup, killing one man, as international condemnation rained down on the junta ahead of a United Nations Security Council meeting to discuss the crisis.The violence took place as the United States announced new sanctions targeting military conglomerates after the deaths of dozens of civilian protesters.





Activists demanding the restoration of the elected government of veteran democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi held more demonstrations in several towns and cities, with thousands marching peacefully through the second city of Mandalay, Reuters reports. "The stone age is over, we're not scared because you threaten us," the crowd chanted. Police opened fire and one man was killed, witnesses and a doctor told Reuters by telephone.





In the main city of Yangon, police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protesters who had been joined by about 100 doctors in white coats, witnesses said. Crowds also gathered in Pathein, to the west of Yangon, and in central Myingyan, where dozens of women in straw hats held up signs calling for Suu Kyi's release, witnesses said.





A spokesman for the ruling military council did not answer telephone calls seeking comment.Thousands also rallied in the southeastern Karen state, accompanied by fighters from the Karen National Union (KNU), an ethnic armed group engaged in a long-running war with the military.





During the rally - the strongest indication yet of support for the anti-coup movement from one of the country's myriad ethnic armed groups - KNU troops flashed the three-finger salute popularized by protesters and handed out water bottles.The KNU said in a statement it would not tolerate attacks on peaceful protesters by the army."People in urban areas, ethnic armed groups, and the international community must work together until the military dictatorship falls," it said.





On Thursday, police broke up rallies with tear gas and gunfire in several cities but the crackdown was more restrained than on Wednesday, when the United Nations said 38 people were killed in the bloodiest day of protests.In all, at least 55 people have been killed since the Feb. 1 coup.





UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet demanded the security forces halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters". Bachelet said more than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said some Red Cross volunteers had been injured and wrongfully arrested and Red Cross ambulances had been damaged. .





The military seized power saying that the landslide victory of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) in an election in November was fraudulent. The electoral commission has said the ballot was fair.The junta has promised new elections but not given a date. Activists have rejected that and demand the release of Suu Kyi, who has been in detention since the coup.





