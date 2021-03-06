Joy Bangla Concert to be back in 2022



The popular Joy Bangla Concert will return in 2022 after it was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, said Bangabandhu's grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq in a Facebook post.Joy Bangla Concert, the biggest concert for youths in the country is organized every year commemorating the March 7 speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, UNB reports.







Radwan, the trustee Centre for Research and Information (CRI), urged everyone to keep their eyes on the official Facebook page of Young Bangla, the youth secretariat of CRI, for virtual celebrations.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her sister Sheikh Rehana attended last year's concert.





The concert then rolled on with performances by iconic and rising bands of Bangladesh such as F Minor, Minar, Avoid Rafa, Shunno, Vikings, Fuad & Friends, Lalon, Arbovirus, Chirkutt, Cryptic Fate, Nemesis, Arekta Rock Band, Adverb, and Sin.





Back in March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu delivered his speech setting the tone for the country's independence that led to the Liberation War and birth of Bangladesh. Last year, through holographic technology, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman virtually appeared before thousands of people at the Bangladesh Army Stadium during the Joy Bangla Concert.



